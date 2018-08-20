SOUTHERN INDIANA (WHAS11) – New jobs are on the way to Southern Indiana with the announcement of a new manufacturing facility.

Mobile Initiative celebrated the news that they're moving their manufacturing facility to Clarksville.

The company, based in Louisville, is a telecom manufacturer and creates things like smartphones and tablets.

The CEO said opening the facility in Southern Indiana was an easy decision.

“In Indiana and Kentucky, but mostly Clarksville and the state of Indiana have been actively looking to innovate technology into their footprint and for us, we're based out of Louisville, we have an office out of Louisville. It made sense. We wanted to bring some new jobs and some revenue creating jobs to the area and Clarksville's been a great partner in that,” Mike Dahl, the CEO of Mobile Initiative, said.

The company's CEO said this decision is also in line with their goal of having all manufacturing done in the US within the next five years.

© 2018 WHAS-TV