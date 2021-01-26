Martin's Bar-B-Que Joint in Highlands closes after two years

They told WHAS11 News the reason for the closure was lost sales due to the pandemic and the restaurant couldn't recover.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A barbecue restaurant that replaced the famed Lynn’s Paradise Café in the Highlands closed after two years in business.

Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint of Tennessee purchased the café and after an extensive renovation, opened on Barret Avenue in August 2018.

The restaurant’s management said most of the Highlands employees will be moving to their east end location.

They told WHAS11 News the reason for the closure was lost sales due to the pandemic and the restaurant couldn't recover.

Sunday was the last day of business.

It’s unclear what the future will hold for the building.