Luxury apartment complex being built in southern Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A luxury apartment community will be built in Charlestown, Ind., for the first time in 20 years.

Jeffersonville-based Denton Floyd Real Estate Group announced Tuesday the company will break ground Sept. 27 on a 248-unit development. The Forest Edge Apartments will offer one, two and three-bedroom units in a fast-growing part of Kentuckiana.

A ceremony will be held with Mayor Treva Hodges and Denton Floyd leadership.

“We are excited about the opportunity to provide a vital housing option for the Charlestown community,” said Brandon Denton, Denton Floyd co-founder and partner. “Charlestown has realized significant economic and job growth over the last five years, and we are excited to build a ‘best-in-class’ apartment community in the downtown area. We want to thank Mayor Hodges, the City Council, and the members of the Redevelopment Commission for making this project possible.”

The complex will be located 2148 Depot St. The development is near I-265, which will provide residents with direct routes to southern Indiana and Louisville.

Property amenities include a community clubhouse, resort-style heated pool, fire pits, gourmet grilling stations, 24-hour fitness center, children's playground, pet spa, car wash, cybercafe, EV charging stations, bike repair and pet park.

Charlestown has experienced growth in the last several years, thanks in large part to the River Ridge Commerce Center.

Denton Floyd is also building a large complex in Jeffersonville. The 264-unit community offers similar amenities.

Plans for that complex were announced in June.

Denton Floyd has overseen 12,000 units under management or development in Kentucky, Indiana, Florida, Tennessee, South Carolina and Ohio since 2012.