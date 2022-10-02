Jeffersonville's sweet spot: Schimpff's Confectionery

Schimpff's Confectionery has served homemade candy and real fountain drinks since the 1890's and remains to be one of Jeffersonville's favorites.

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — It's one of the oldest, family-owned candy businesses in the United States and it's situated in the heart of Jeffersonville.

Schimpff's Confectionery has served homemade candy and real fountain drinks since the 1890s and remains to be one of Jeffersonville's favorites, famous for its cinnamon Red Hots, hard candy fish and caramel-covered marshmallows, known as Modjeskas.

This week, these boxed treats will be hard to come by if you wait too long. Valentine's Day is just four days away and the rush for chocolates and heart-shaped boxes is expected all weekend long.

Jill and Warren Schimpff have owned the business for the last 31 years of its 130-year existence. They took it on when Schimpff's had just turned 99 years old.

"We said, we can do a year, and we did. They kept saying, well, you can do it for another year, and here we are," Jill Schimpff said.

The couple took us behind the scenes of their Red Hot Hearts and Creams production, both equally delicious. They said they can't make them fast enough to keep up with demand.

