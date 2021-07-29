KNOW teams up with local coffee shops to bring awareness to homelessness

The new initiative aims to use branded coffee cups to be a conversation starter to help educate coffee-goers about homelessness.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — KNOW Homeless is teaming up with local coffee shops for month long initiative to shed light on homelessness in the area.

Beginning August 1, those visiting coffee shops involved with the organization will receive a branded coffee cup, which aims to be a conversation starter to help educate coffee-goers about homelessness and benefits local organizations.

The local coffee shops offering the cups include Bean, Coffee Crossing, Full Stop Station, Heine Brothers’ Coffee, KentJava Bar, Mickey’s Pearl Street Game & Coffee House, Quills Coffee and Safai Coffee Bar in the Logan Street Market.

Additionally, KNOW is partnering with local organizations like Coalition for the Homeless Louisville, Homeless Coalition of Southern Indiana, Volunteers of America and The Salvation Army.

“When we were approached to participate in this awareness initiative for our customers, it was a no-brainer – we are proud to do our part to help,” Co-Owner of Heine Brothers’ Coffee Mike Mays said. “It is heartbreaking to see the impact homelessness has had on so many families in our local communities, and we’re looking forward to having these KNOW Homelessness coffee cups in our shops in August, sparking conversation among our customers to help educate even more people on this local problem.”

