Heine Bros' Coffee announces first drive-thru only store

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a release, Heine Brothers' Coffee unveiled plans to open their first drive-thru only store in Fern Creek.

The 600-square-foot location will be located at 7701 Bardstown Road and could be a model for the Louisville-based franchise's locations going forward.

“We have been working on this drive thru only model for some time and are excited because it opens up a lot of opportunities for us," Heine Brothers' Coffee Co-founder and President Mike Mays said. "We can bring our coffee to more communities when we can fit into smaller real estate parcels. We will continue to open more full café stores, but we have focused on and improved our drive-thru service in the pandemic year and we believe the time is right to build on this experience."

The Fern Creek location will be Heine Bros' 19th location across Kentuckiana including three in southern Indiana.

“The requests keep coming in to bring Heine Brothers’ to different neighborhoods, with Fern Creek near the top of that list," Mays said. "We can’t wait to debut our new model there this fall.”

A location in Valley Station is set to open in the next several weeks.

