Against the Grain Brewery to open fourth location in downtown Louisville

The brewery will be taking over the building where Another Place Sandwich Shop used to be.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Against the Grain Brewery is expanding to their restaurants to a fourth location in Louisville.

The new spot will be on South 7th Street where Another Place Sandwich Shop used to be.

Against the Grain says they will be turning the location into their own sandwich shop with a lounge in the basement of the building.

Both the lounge and sandwich shop will come with their locally-brewed beer selection.

Against the Grain currently has three other locations including a brewery in the Portland neighborhood, one on Bardstown Road and the Brewery and Smokehouse located at Louisville Slugger Field.

At this time, Against the Grain has not released an opening date for the new 7th Street sandwich shop but keep an eye on their social media for updates.

