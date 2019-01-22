LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Shopping local doesn't have to stop once the holidays are over. Did you know that there are several local shops that can help you with your business?

The Louisville Independent Business Alliance will host the fourth annual Louisville Local Business Expo at the Mellwood Arts Center.

The Expo will showcase over 60 local and independent "Business to Business" companies.

Special "Quick Learn" events are scheduled throughout the day. These one-on-one consultations allow attendees to get some personalized, hands-on knowledge from experts. To see the full list and reserve a spot, click here.

There are also opportunities to win prizes included gift cards, technology, and more.

The event runs from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Tuesday, January 22 at the Mellwood Arts Center. Admission is free with a business card.