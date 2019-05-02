(LBF) -- Louisville Slugger Field will have new technology in place in time for opening day this year.

The Louisville Bats' home park is one of 25 facilities that will be equipped with new smart displays designed by ISM Connect, a national technology and media firm, as part of a six-year agreement with Minor League Baseball.

The smart displays are 55-inch HD screens that will include team stats and promotional material as well as content created by a team's sponsors and advertisers. Greg Galiette, senior vice president with the Louisville Bats, said 10 screens will be installed in the rafters of Slugger Field's main concourse in five bays with back-to-back screens. Another two screens will be embedded in the wall near the team store and the ice cream stand.

Galiette said the screens will include a mix of content, including day-to-day lineups and player stats, details on upcoming team promotions and commercials from sponsors.

