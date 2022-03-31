Louisville realtor says mortgage rates are returning to normal levels

This week, the average mortgage on a 30 year fixed rate hit almost 4.7%, up from 4.2% last week.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's something borrowers haven't seen in more than four years -- mortgage rates are above 4.5%.

The average rate on a 15-year fixed mortgage also jumped above 3.8%.

It's a stark contrast compared to last year's record-low mortgage rates of around 3%.

Louisville realtor Sam Heine with Family Reality said it shouldn't surprise buyers because rates are reverting to normal levels.

However, rent has also spiked over the past year.

In fact, some parts of the country like Tampa, Miami and Phoenix have seen major increases.

According to RentCafe, Louisville rent payments are well below the national average of $1,600 a month. In Louisville, the average is $1,100.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

