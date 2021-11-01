Louisville Pizza Week back again with $9 pizzas across Kentuckiana

Participating restaurants across Louisville and Southern Indiana will be offering $9 pizzas from Nov. 15 through Nov. 21.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Pizza Week is back this year with restaurants offering delicious $9 pizzas across Kentuckiana.

An official Louisville Pizza Week Passport is available for pickup from any of the participating locations starting Nov. 15 through Nov. 21.

As pizza lovers check off each pie they try, once they've collected four or more stamps, they can be entered to win over $250 in gift cards.

Passports must be submitted online before Nov. 28.

"The goal of the annual week-long event is to get people to embrace the food and culture of Louisville while getting them out to eat, drink and try new places," Tony Frank, a Louisville Pizza Week organizer said. "It's seven days of paying homage to all things 'za, no matter how you slice it."

Participating restaurants for Louisville Pizza Week 2021 include:

8th Street Pizza

Angios

BoomBozz Pizza & Watch Bar (Highlands, Jeffersonville, Westport and Jeffersontown locations)

Coals Artisan Pizza (Middletown and St. Matthews locations)

Danny Mac’s Pizza

Parlour Pizza (Jeffersonville and Frankfort locations)

Riot Cafe

Sarino

Square Cut Pizza

The Limbo

Tim Tam Tavern

Union 15

Wick’s Pizza (Hikes Point and Highlands locations)

More information on this year's Pizza Week is available online and on social media.

