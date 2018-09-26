LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (LBF) Just in time for the holidays, Louisville is getting its first Lego store.

The store will open in November in Oxmoor Center, according to a listing on the Lego Group's website.

And the company is advertising job openings for an assistant store manager and a seasonal sales associate — also known as a brick specialist.

The Lego Group is based in Denmark and is owned by the family of Kirk Kristiansen, who created the toy line in 1932. (The iconic plastic block was launched in 1958.)

This is the first Lego store in Kentucky. Store locations closest to Louisville are in Indianapolis and Cincinnati.

