(LBF) -- When you're thinking of cities that are attracting millennials, Louisville might not be one that comes to mind.

But a recent study by Magnify Money ranks the city No. 14 in the country among millennial boomtowns.

The study by the personal-finance site considered changes in four metrics — millennial population change, workforce participation, unemployment rate and median wages — from 2011 to 2016 to come up with a final score. You can learn much more about the methodology here.

Top metro areas attracting millennials - Louisville Business First When you're thinking of cities that are attracting millennials, Louisville might not be one that comes to mind. But a recent study by Magnify Money ranks the city No. 14 in the country among millennial boomtowns.

San Francisco was the top city in the study, with a score of 89, followed by Denver; Austin, Texas; Nashville, Tenn.; and San Jose, Calif.

For more of this story from Louisville Business First, click here.