LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Southern Living Magazine is loving the Derby City lately. Two Louisville hotels have been listed in the top ten of the Best Hotels in the South.

Coming in at number 8 is the Brown Hotel, which is famous for inventing the hot brown.

At number 9 is the 21C Museum Hotel on West Main Street.

Number one on the list was the Willcox Hotel in Aiken, S.C.

Southern Living Magazine recently released their best food cites. Louisville made the list for the first time, at No. 10. Louisville Business First reports the magazine reviewed 65,000 surveys to compile the food list.

