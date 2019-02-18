(LBF) -- A premium chocolate confectionery company in Louisville is moving to a new home in the Portland neighborhood.

Cellar Door Chocolates LLC, founded locally in 2007, announced Monday that it plans to open a new 12,000-square-foot headquarters, production facility and tasting room there later this year.

Louisville candy maker to open new HQ, production facility - Louisville Business First A premium chocolate confectionery company in Louisville is moving to a new home in the Portland neighborhood. Cellar Door Chocolates LLC, founded locally in 2007, announced Monday that it plans to open a new 12,000-square-foot headquarters, production facility and tasting room there later this year.

The new HQ will be located inside the same building that houses the Heine Brothers’ Coffee Inc. corporate HQ and roastery at 1301 W. Main St. The company will move in this fall, but the financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“We are thrilled that Louisvillians and our customers around the world have embraced this company,” Cellar Door Chocolates Founder Erika Chavez-Graziano said in a news release. “This is going to be an amazing spot, with beautiful light and high steel beams. It’s a vibe that you can only get from a turn-of-the-century building. It’s going to be a unique experiential tasting destination, and the added space will allow us to produce more of the chocolate treats our customers crave.”

For more of this report from Louisville Business First, click here.