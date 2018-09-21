(Louisville Business First) - CBD-infused gummy bears, lotions and more are hitting the market, and a Louisville-based beverage company is getting in on the action with the development of CBD-infused drinks.

Flavorman, which consults with and helps develop flavors for beverage companies of all sizes, is broadening its services to develop and distribute CBD-infused drinks.

The company has put together a lab team of industry experts who are testing and producing CBD-based drinks.

"There is enough research to support the health benefits of CBD," Flavorman founder David Dafoe said in a news release. "That’s why we believe that CBD may be the most impactful functional ingredient for drinks since caffeine. We are working to deliver those benefits in crafted, refreshing beverages that we believe have the potential to improve lives across the board."

Flavorman is working with clients to launch CBD-infused drinks as soon as early 2019. The release did not indicate how many clients it is working with or how much investment it planned to help clients produce CBD products.

CBD products are growing in popularity across the board, and they include CBD capsules, CBD oil and CBD-infused candies. Numerous Louisville companies make CBD products, including CBD Hemp Oil in Lyndon, Extract Wellness in the Highlands and Kentucky Distillation Services LLC.

Flavorman is interested exclusively in CBD extracted from hemp, as opposed to marijuana. Both are derived from the cannabis plant.

