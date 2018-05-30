LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The family-controlled Brown-Forman Corporation announced late Tuesday that its longtime CEO is retiring and it has a succession plan in place.

Paul Varga, the current CEO and 31-year veteran of the company, is leaving at the end of December.

He will be succeeded by 49-year-old Lawson Whiting who has been with Brown-Forman for 21 years.

Varga has led Brown-Forman through the amazing growth of the renewed interest in bourbon worldwide.

Their signature brand, Old Forester, is made in Louisville and was created by the founder George Garvin Brown in 1870.

Whiting becomes the company’s 10th CEO in 150 years.

