The nation's largest operator of traditional supermarkets is partnering with a company that previously served one of the nation's largest toy store chains.

Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) will begin selling Geoffrey’s Toy Box merchandise in its stores this holiday season.

Nearly 600 Kroger stores will feature a selection of 35 toys ranging in price from $19.99 to $49.99. Brand names will include Animal Zone, Imaginarium, Journey Girls, Edu Science, You & Me and Just Like Home.

The brands were previously exclusive to Toys R Us, which declared bankruptcy and closed all of its stores earlier this year. However, a group of lenders that now controls Toys R Us filed court documents recently that said they are dropping plans to auction off the company and instead have a new plan to revive the national retailer.

Geoffrey’s Toy Box is a division of Geoffrey LLC, which owns and operates more than 20 exclusive brands.

Products available will vary by store location.

