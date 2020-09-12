KFC Yum! Center renews naming rights agreement with Yum! Brands

The naming rights deal is extended through 2031 and includes new amenities at the stadium.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a release, the KFC Yum! Center announced that Louisville Arena Authority and Louisville-based Yum! Brands are extending the venue’s naming rights agreement through 2031.

In exchange for its naming rights investment, Yum! Brands retains its prominent exterior signage positions overlooking the Ohio River and Main Street and on the arena roof, interior signage package and hospitality options.

Additionally, the deal allows Yum! Brands to continue to receive prominent exposure through brand recognition on hundreds of events held at the stadium including University of Louisville men's and women's basketball games.

In accordance with the renewed agreement a variety of updates are coming for guests at the Yum! Center, including:

Updated menu options at the arena’s existing Yum! Brands concession stands, which include KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut.

Updated interior and exterior signage that will further modernize the venue.

Additional support of initiatives, in cooperation with Louisville Arena Authority and ASM Global, that further community engagement including hosting events to promote education, health and fitness for youth and under-served populations.

“Over the past 10 years, Yum!’s investment in the KFC Yum! Center has aligned with our commitment to uplifting the Louisville community,” said Jerilan Greene, Yum! Brands Global Chief Communications and Public Affairs Officer. “This renewed agreement expands on our long history of local support, and we very much look forward to finding new, exciting opportunities to leverage the arena in ways that will allow us to further contribute, give back and unlock opportunities that will benefit our fellow Louisville residents.”

