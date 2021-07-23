Kentucky State Fair, Rupp Arena look to hire for seasonal positions

Both venues are looking to hire seasonal workers for various positions. The fair begins Aug. 19 while Rupp Arena is set to open in September.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky State Fair and Rupp Arena are looking to hire people for various positions at the respective venues.

The fair at the Kentucky Exposition Center begins Aug. 19 and has openings for all positions including admission gates, traffic control, guest services and more.

Indoor and outdoor work is also available with morning, day, evening and overnight shifts.

Those interested in applying for the seasonal position at the fair, visit the official website.

Rupp Arena in Lexington is hosting a job fair July 24 for over 300 seasonal positions.

The event starts at 11 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m. The venue, which opens in September, is looking to fill positions in security, guest services and concessions.

Applicants can expect to enter Rupp Arena through the main Central Bank Center entrance in the West High Street Lots. Those interested are encouraged to fill out an application and bring it to the job fair.

