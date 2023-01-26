Kentucky stainless steel plant to expand, create 70 new jobs

North American Stainless is going forward with a $244 million expansion at its location in Ghent.

North American Stainless (NAS) is going forward with a $244 million expansion at its 4.4 million-square-foot location in Ghent.

According to the news release, the expansion will add 70 jobs to the plant -- which already has nearly 1,600 employees and 500 on-site service providers.

Officials say NAS will build a new cold rolling mill, roll grinders, an upgrade of its annealing and pickling lines, a new temper mill and the expansion of the Melt Shop Building to include a 400-metric ton crane. This will be the plant's 13th major expansion since 1990.

The news release states the expansion will increase NAS' total capacity by 200,000 tons annually, which will be a growth of 20% in production.

“I’m excited to announce more growth in Kentucky’s metals industry with this latest investment from North American Stainless,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “NAS is a leading stainless steel producer in the United States, and all the company’s production lines are located at the company’s headquarters in Carroll County."

