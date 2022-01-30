Beshear: Projects expected to create more than 1,000 jobs

“The announcements reach across the commonwealth and across multiple key industries,” the governor said Thursday.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky has landed several new economic development projects expected to deliver more than 1,000 jobs and nearly $161 million in investments, Gov. Andy Beshear said.

“The announcements reach across the commonwealth and across multiple key industries,” the governor said Thursday.

Beshear announced continued growth in the state’s agritech sector, as 80 Acres Farms moves forward with plans to locate a new “vertical farming” facility in Boone County. The project will create 125 jobs with a $74 million investment, he said.

Also in northern Kentucky, Levi Strauss & Co. will establish a new e-commerce distribution center in Erlanger, creating about 300 jobs with a $48 million-plus investment, Beshear said.

In the health-care sector, Confluent Health plans to relocate and expand its headquarters in Louisville, a project that will create 350 full-time jobs, the governor said.

Kroger Fulfillment Network, a wholly owned subsidiary of Kroger Co., plans to locate an e-commerce facility in Louisville, creating 161 jobs.

