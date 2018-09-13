LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The Kentucky Derby Museum is getting a new concept for its new derby cafe.

It’s also getting a private event catering service, all thanks to Rosemary's Catering. The new services are coming in January 2019.

The cafe will have grab and go breakfast and lunch items--including sandwiches, salads, sides, and desserts.

RELATED: Kentucky Derby Museum breaks ground on $6.5M expansion project

Beverages will include coffee, smoothies, juices, and bottled beverages. The Cafe Express will also feature a full bar, featuring more than 50 varieties of bourbon.

Rosemary's Catering will be the exclusive in-house caterer for all of the events at the museum.

RELATED: Winston is retiring from the Kentucky Derby Museum

© 2018 WHAS-TV