FORT KNOX, Ky. — An opportunity to help veterans transition to civilian life will be held in Fort Knox on Thursday.

RecruitMilitary is hosting a job fair that will begin at 11 a.m. on February 21 at the Sadowski Center in Fort Knox. The event will last until 3:00 p.m.

Military personnel, Reserve members, National Guard members, veterans, and spouses are encouraged to attend this free hiring event.

The event will highlight job opportunity, continued education opportunities, and business ownership opportunities and over 100 job offers are expected.

The Sadowski Center is located at 6607 Wilson Road, Fort Knox, KY 40121.

For more information and to register online, visit recruitmilitary.com/fortknox.