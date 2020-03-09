Jack Daniel's master distiller stepping down after 12 years

Jeff Arnett led production of Jack Daniel's whiskey, a Brown-Forman brand.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Jeff Arnett is stepping down as master distiller after 12 years of leading production of the Jack Daniel's whiskey brand.

The company didn’t give a reason for Arnett’s departure in its announcement Thursday. Arnett stewarded the brand’s continued global growth and executed the expansion of the Jack Daniel’s lineup with flavored brand extensions and super-premium products.

Arnett says his work at the Tennessee distillery was “an incredible chapter" in his life and he's looking forward to what his “next chapter will hold.”

Jack Daniel’s is owned by Louisville-based Brown-Forman. The brand is sold in more than 170 countries.

