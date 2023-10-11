Indoor pickleball facility with 10 new courts to open in east Louisville

This 100,000 square-foot property will have 10 pickleball courts, 6 tennis courts and 6 volleyball courts.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There will soon be a huge, indoor pickleball facility open in east Louisville.

Pickleball Euphoria has signed a purchase agreement with The Tennis Club in Springhurst, creating a new facility: "PE Springhurst."

This 100,000 square-foot property will have 10 new, premium indoor pickleball courts as well as 6 tennis courts operated by The Tennis Club at Springhurst.

There will also be 6 indoor volleyball courts that will house Union Volleyball, according to a Pickleball Euphoria news release. The entire facility is expected to open by November 2023.

“Pickleball is a user-friendly, multigenerational sport that is positively impacting the lives of thousands across our region," Pickleball Euphoria Owner Stephanie Daniels said. "It’s no secret that Pickleball was the catalyst to significant life change in our family over the last 6 years. It is a great joy for to us see our community grow and we're eager to share this new space very soon.”

Details regarding a grand opening celebration are expected to be released in late October.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.