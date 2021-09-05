Highland Coffee Company on Bardstown Road to close

A mainstay in the Highlands neighborhood said they are closing their doors after 22 years. Owners cited COVID-19 as a deciding factor.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Highland Coffee Company located on Bardstown Road is closing permanently.

The coffee spot has resided in the Highlands neighborhood for 22 years. In a Facebook post, owners Greg and Natalie Hofer said the COVID-19 pandemic was deciding factor in closure.

"We have overcome many challenges over 22 years, but as the reality has set in that we are facing another COVID winter ahead, we realize this is the decision we need to make, both as a business and personally," the post read.

Highland Coffee went on to the thank customers that have kept the business a Bardstown Road mainstay.

"It has been a joy and a privilege beyond what we could’ve ever imagined when we opened Highland Coffee back in 1999, to be a part of our Highlands community and the neighborhood we live in and love," the Hofers said. "How fortunate we have been to meet so many amazing people who have been a part of our daily lives and supported us all these years."

Another Bardstown Road business, Ramsi's Cafe on the World, filed for bankruptcy earlier this week.

