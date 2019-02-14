(LBF) -- The vacant Walmart Supercenter space on South Hurstbourne Parkway could be repurposed as an entertainment venue.

The store, at 1915 S. Hurstbourne Parkway in Town Fair Center, closed last year. The center's owner, Cincinnati-based Phillips Edison & Co. Inc., is seeking to rezone the entire shopping center from C-1 to the higher density C-2 commercial zoning district as it attempts to repurpose the Walmart into a new commercial use.

The filing states that possible tenants could include a trampoline park or an indoor fun park, but it does not divulge any specifics. A site plan submitted with the rezoning application shows the indoor athletic facility would exceed 108,000 square feet, and the rest of the store — about 20,000 square feet — would be set aside for restaurant uses.

PECO, a real estate investment trust that owns grocery-anchored shopping centers across the U.S., is in the process of scheduling a neighborhood meeting on the proposal. I have reached out to the company for more information, and this story could be updated.

