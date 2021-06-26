Heine Brothers' to open PNC Tower cafe

Officials say after they renovate the space once occupied by Starbucks, they plan to open in September.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The PNC Tower at Fifth and Main Street in downtown Louisville is getting a new tenant.

Heine Brothers’ Coffee announced they will be moving into the lobby retail space formerly occupied by Starbucks.

Officials said the 2,000 square-foot location will feature “unique design touches” the company is known for and will employ 15 people.

“We are a hometown company and 100% committed to this city and helping it bounce back after a tough pandemic year,” Mike Mays, co-founder and president of Heine Brothers’ Coffee. “We’re also bullish on a strong recovery. The office and convention and tourism traffic is starting to return, and we’re excited to be part of a resurgent downtown community.”

The PNC Tower location will be the company’s 19th in the area. Once renovations are complete, they expect to open in September.

Heine Brothers’ also plans to open another location in Valley Station in the next several weeks.

