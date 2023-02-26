Heine Brothers' Coffee announces closure of downtown Louisville location

Their Fourth Street location inside Meidinger Tower will close its doors on March 17.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Officials with Heine Brothers' Coffee have announced an upcoming closure of a downtown location.

Their Fourth Street location inside Meidinger Tower will close its doors on March 17.

According to co-founder and president Mike Mays, cites traffic at the location isn’t where it needs to be to justify continuing operations.

“We will continue to operate our other downtown Louisville store in the PNC Tower at Fifth and Main Streets, and we look forward to seeing people drop by when they’re in the area,” he said in a statement.

This closure comes less than a year after the coffee company abruptly closed their Douglass Loop location last summer.

Mays said at the time they would be shifting their focus to drive-thru coffee shops.

"Even before the pandemic drive-thrus were becoming a store feature that our customers demanded more and more," he said.

That store was slated to open last fall but made its debut in late January.

Heine Brothers' said all of the baristas from the Meidinger Tower location will be offered positions at other locations.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.