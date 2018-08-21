LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Heaven Hill Distilleries is suing a whiskey created by singer Bob Dylan.

The Courier-Journal reports Heaven Hill Distilleries is claiming the Heaven's Door name is too similar and the stacked logos would create confusion for customers.

A spokeswoman, from Heaven’s Door Spirits, sent a response to The Courier-Journal saying in part that the allegations are completely without merit.

Heaven Hill Distilleries filed the lawsuit against Heaven's Door Spirits last Friday in U.S. District Court.

© 2018 WHAS-TV