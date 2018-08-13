LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – It’s one of the hottest, coolest cities in the country and now you can fly non-stop to Austin, Texas from Louisville.

Frontier Airlines now offers flights to Austin twice a week on Mondays and Thursdays, just in time to check out the city’s great restaurant or music festivals.

It’s now the 29th destination where passengers can fly from Louisville non-stop and more could be on the way.

A public-private group called the Louisville Regional Airlift Development program (L-RAD) is working to get a non-stop flight to the west coast.

They’re focusing on getting service to Los Angeles.

