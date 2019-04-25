LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – There is a new and unique way to celebrate your Mom this Mother's Day.

How about Cinnabon Dessert Biscuits from KFC paired with a personalized message from the KFC "Chickendales". The Chickendales are a Colonel-ized version of the Chippendales dancers.

The "Mother of All Desserts" will be available beginning April 29 through June 29.

You can get four free Cinnabon Dessert Biscuits with the purchase of any 10-piece meal or larger.

To create a personalized Chickendales Mother’s Day video for your mom, visit chickendales.com. All you need to do is select your mom’s name, the state she lives in, and then you can choose to download the video or share directly to your social channels.

KFC Chickendales

KFC