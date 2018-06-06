(LBF) -- Frontier Airlines is expanding its nonstop flight service out of Louisville, not long after it added a nonstop flight to Denver.

The lower-cost airline said Wednesday that it is adding service between Louisville International Airport and Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Austin, Texas, this summer. The twice-weekly flight out of Louisville will start Monday, Aug. 13.

Frontier will use an Airbus A320 and fly between Louisville and Austin on Mondays and Fridays. Frontier's website shows introductory one-way fares as low as $33 for the start of the new route.

"It is great news that Frontier is already expanding their service options — within a matter of weeks since beginning nonstop service to Denver," Dan Mann, executive director of the Louisville Regional Airport Authority, said in a news release. "This new flight makes it easier for Austin residents to take advantage of great fares to Louisville and experience the area's tourism, including the bourbon industry and all of the exciting attractions our city has to offer."

