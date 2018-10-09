LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Dozens of workers from Four Roses Bourbon are now on strike.

Union members are unhappy with proposed changes to sick leave, seniority right and how vacation time is earned.

Fifty-three union workers from the Lawrenceburg distillery and at the company’s warehouse and bottling facility in Bullitt County are participating in the strike.

It comes after union leaders said negotiations failed between the workers and Four Roses.

Four Roses recently completed a $55 million expansion that will double capacity.

Four Roses decline to comment on the planned strike.

