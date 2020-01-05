BRENHAM, Texas — Former Blue Bell President and CEO Paul Kruse has been charged with conspiracy for the company’s handling of the listeria outbreak in 2015.

The Justice Department announced the charges Friday afternoon.

Kruse and other executives are said to have known about insanitary conditions at the company’s Brenham headquarters and did nothing to stop them, according to a 17-page indictment filed by the Justice Department.

"It was part of the conspiracy that Paul Kruse and other Blue Bell employees known and unknown concealed potential and/or confirmed listeria contamination in Blue Bell products from certain Blue Bell customers," the indictment says.

Blue Bell stopped production in April 2015 after three people died in Kansas and 10 people in four different states were hospitalized with listeria from the ice cream.

Kruse retired from Blue Bell in February 2017.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.