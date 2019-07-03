LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (LBF) -- Ford Motor Co. is making changes to its Louisville Assembly Plant on Fern Valley Road.

The company filed a development plan with Louisville Metro Government recently, proposing to construct a 3,300-square-foot building addition on the north side of the paint shop at the plant. This would constitute a very small addition (a 0.1 percent increase to the existing square footage of the plant, according to the plan.)

That's tiny, sure. But I wouldn't be surprised if there were more on the way. Ford makes the Escape and the Lincoln MKC at this plant. And we've already heard that the company is planning refresh of the Escape this year. Ford CFO Robert Shanks mentioned the upcoming refresh in an earnings conference call last year.

Ford Explorer Louisville Assembly Plant upgrades planned - Louisville Business First Ford Motor Co. is making changes to its Louisville Assembly Plant on Fern Valley Road. The company filed a development plan with Louisville Metro Government recently, proposing to construct a 3,300-square-foot building addition on the north side of the paint shop at the plant.

In the past, we've seen Ford spend a lot of money at its plants in advance of new vehicle launches. In 2015 and 2017, it made investments of $1.3 billion and $900 million at its other Louisville plant — the Kentucky Truck Plant on Chamberlain Lane. Those were made just before rolling out new versions of the F-Series Super Duty trucks, Lincoln Navigators and Ford Expeditions.

It also seems that the Escape plant might be due for upgrades. The company hasn't really announced much in the way of spending at the Louisville Assembly Plant plant since 2014, when it spent about $129 million on upgrades ahead of the Lincoln MKC launch.

For the rest of this story from Louisville Business First, click here.