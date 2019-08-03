LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (LBF) The Filson Historical Society has a new president and CEO.

The nonprofit organization named attorney Richard Clay to the positions, succeeding Craig Buthod, who retired in December.

Clay is a partner with Dinsmore & Shohl LLP, where he will move to of counsel status. He is a graduate of Davidson College in North Carolina, where he received a bachelor's degree in economics. He attended Yale University Divinity School under the Rockefeller Brothers Foundation Fellowship and received his J.D. from the University of Kentucky College of Law.

Filson society names Richard Clay president, CEO - Louisville Business First The Filson Historical Society has a new president and CEO. The nonprofit organization named attorney Richard Clay to the positions, succeeding Craig Buthod, who retired in December. Clay is a partner with Dinsmore & Shohl LLP, where he will move to of counsel status.

He also has served on the board of the Cabbage Patch Settlement House, the Presbyterian Church (USA) Foundation and the Kentucky Country Day School. He was board chairman and a trustee of the Speed Art Museum and currently is vice chairman of the advisory board of the Museum of Early Southern Decorative Art.

Read more on Louisville Business First.