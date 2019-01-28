You only have a couple of months left to visit the Fern Creek Peddlers Mall.

After 10 years of operation, the location will close its doors on March 31, 2019.

According to a press release, the current owner of the property at 5252 Bardstown Road is selling the building to a new owner and Peddlers Mall will be unable to maintain the lease with the new owner.

Peddlers Mall owner John George says that the company is "more successful than ever" and that he is "currently negotiating another property in the same area."

The Fern Creek Peddlers Mall will host a giant blowout sale before it closes from March 2 and 3.

Learn more on the Fern Creek Peddlers Mall Facebook page.