(WHAS11) -- Furloughed federal employees, there might be a small relief in sight for you as Fazoli’s is offering a free pizza baked spaghetti during the government shutdown.

At participating Fazoli’s locations, starting on Jan. 7 through Jan. 13, Fazoli’s invites furloughed federal government employees with a valid ID to come in for FREE Pizza Baked Spaghetti with the purchase of a drink.

*Limit of one meal per eligible guest per day. Free dish available from Jan. 7 – 13 at participating locations only. Must purchase regular-size or larger drink.

For locations, hours, menus and more information, visit fazolis.com.