LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A spirits industry trade group says the tariff-induced hangover for American whiskey producers became more painful in late 2018.

The Distilled Spirits Council said Thursday that a downturn in American whiskey exports accelerated at the end of last year, especially in the European Union - the industry's biggest overseas market.

It says overall exports of bourbon, Tennessee whiskey and rye whiskey fell 11 percent during the second half of 2018 compared to the prior-year period as the impact of tariffs started to be felt.

RELATED: Frazier Museum selling rare, Prohibition-era whiskeys

Last month, the council released an annual report that showed American whiskey exports had declined by 8.2 percent between July and November of 2018 compared to the prior-year period. But the report didn't include December export figures.

RELATED: 2 suffer minor injuries after beer well failure at Bardstown distillery

Council President and CEO Chris Swonger says retaliatory tariffs are having a "significant and growing impact" on whiskey exports.

RELATED: The hottest, extremely hard-to-find bourbons on the market

Since mid-2018, American whiskey makers have been caught in the middle of global trade disputes.