LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A popular locally-owned taco restaurant is just days away from opening its new location in the heart of downtown Louisville.

El Taco Luchador announced Monday that the company will open their doors Aug. 30 in the space formerly occupied by Zoe’s Kitchen located at the corner of West Jefferson and 5th Streets.

Their operating hours will be from 11 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday.

They will also be opened on Saturday and Sunday.

