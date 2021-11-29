Louisville businesses jump in on the holiday shopping kick off, with Cyber Monday deals

"All the money you spend in local shops and small businesses, it helps benefit our community."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Support for small and local businesses leading into Cyber Monday has been strong as the holiday season gets underway.

Woman Owned Wallet, located in NuLu, calls the support amazing.

“Even our local shops here do have great stores online as well,” manager Adrienne Nixon, said. “All the money that you spend in these local shops and small businesses, it helps benefit our community.”

W.O.W. managers said because of the pandemic, not many people have been able to get out and are now rediscovering what is out there.

Even though they are doing something for Cyber Monday, they are hoping customers will still come in and shop local.

“The more spending that we have in our local area, the more we benefit our neighbors and the more we our businesses that we want to keep here and help grow,” Greater Louisville Inc. President Sara Davaher-Wisdom said. “We’re excited about the opportunity to have more things in person and see that impact really change our economy.”

Greater Louisville Inc. said national reports are already showing an impact from local businesses from Black Friday and are hoping for the same if not greater for Cyber Monday.

