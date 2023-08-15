Conco Inc. investing $54 million to establish southern Indiana facility

Conco has served the United States Armed Forces since 1967 meeting military needs and developing innovative products.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville-based supplier of ammunition containers is expanding into southern Indiana.

Conco, Inc. announced Monday it will invest $54.5 million to establish a facility in Scottsburg, Indiana. The company's commitment includes $36 million in new equipment, furnishings, fixtures, hardware and software.

Conco will purchase the former Tokusen USA property for $11.5 million.

“We are excited to join the Southern Indiana region with our new facility in Scottsburg,” said Karen Paschal, president and CEO of Conco. “When looking at locations, the former Tokusen USA space was a perfect fit for what we needed to expand, and we look forward to working with the state of Indiana, the city of Scottsburg, and its residents to create additional growth for the region.”

Scottsburg is about 30 miles north of Louisville.

Conco has served the United States Armed Forces since 1967 meeting military needs and developing innovative products. The company is also a designated "return site" equipped to store, de-militarize and prepare container models for reuse and resale.

Conco's products include insensitive munitions, rectangular containers, square bell containers and round bell containers.

The new investment will create 175 new full-time jobs at the Scottsburg location. The average wage will start at $28 an hour.

"Indiana's defense sector continues to grow, and we're excited to welcome Conco to our network of advanced manufacturers that are contributing to and supporting our nation's armed forces," said Indiana Gov. Eric J. Holcomb. "Conco's decision to locate in Scott County is a testament to the region's skilled workforce and vibrant communities, and the company's presence in southern Indiana will further advance new patriotic career opportunities for families for years to come."

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation approved up to $1.925 million in incentive-based tax credits. The city of Scottsburg is also offering personal and real property tax abatement for five and 10 years, respectively.