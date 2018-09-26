(Louisville Business First) - Papa John's International Inc.'s recently ousted founder, John Schnatter, has been at work trying to get his company back.

CNBC reports that Schnatter has been reaching out to private-equity firms to discuss a partnership, the end goal of which would be to buy out the Louisville-based pizza chain.

Sources familiar with the situation told CNBC that he has reached out to a number of firms.

"Several private equity firms have turned him down though, concerned about the reputational risks inherent in partnering with him," the CNBC story said. "Meantime, those interested in buying Papa John's do not believe that working with Schnatter is the best path towards a winning offer, some of the sources say."

Schnatter owns about 30 percent of Papa John's outstanding stock. He was blocked in July from buying more to gain a majority stake when the company's board adopted a "poison pill" plan to prevent a hostile takeover.

Read the rest of this article on Louisville Business First.

© Louisville Business First