Business

Churchill Downs names new track president

Mike Anderson has been chosen as the track's 14th president.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The home of “America’s greatest race” has a new leader.  

Mike Anderson will serve as the 14th president of the Churchill Downs Racetrack.

Anderson has been with Churchill Downs Incorporated for 24 years starting as a controller to his latest role as vice president of operations.

He is replacing Kevin Flanery who retired in November after leading the track for 11 years.

