Churchill Downs names new track president

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The home of “America’s greatest race” has a new leader.
Mike Anderson will serve as the 14th president of the Churchill Downs Racetrack.
Anderson has been with Churchill Downs Incorporated for 24 years starting as a controller to his latest role as vice president of operations.
He is replacing Kevin Flanery who retired in November after leading the track for 11 years.
