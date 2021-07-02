Churchill Downs, Chicago Bears agree to sale of Arlington Park property

Churchill Downs said it will likely close the sale of the 326-acre property in late 2022 or early 2023.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Churchill Downs Incorporated announced an agreement to sell the home of Arlington International Racecourse in Arlington Heights, Illinois to the Chicago Bears.

While the Bears did not say the land would become the team's new stadium, Bears President and CEO Ted Philips said the move was a "critical next step in continuing our exploration of the property and its potential."

Churchill Downs said the sale of the 326-acre property will likely close in late 2022 or early 2023. The company said it will then use the proceeds to buy or invest in replacement property.

"It is clear [the Bears] are committed to an exciting vision for their team and their fans," CDI CEO Bill Carstanjen said. "We wish them the greatest success and are excited for the opportunity this brings to the Village of Arlington Heights and the future economic development of this unique property."

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said her administration "remains committed" to trying to keep the team in Chicago. The Chicago Tribune reported the Bears' lease with Soldier Field runs through 2033, and the team would have to pay $84 million to the city if they broke their lease before 2026.

Arlington Park is about 45 minutes away from Soldier Field. Arlington Heights Mayor Tom Hayes said he "could not be more excited" about the news.

