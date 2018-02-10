(LBF) -- If you go to the infield at Churchill Downs Racetrack for next year's Kentucky Oaks or Derby, you might notice a different look.

Churchill Downs Inc. (Nasdaq: CHDN) aims to construct a new infield entry gate and plaza at the corner of South Fourth Street and Central Avenue. It'll be on nearly a half-acre at 3100 S. Fourth St. that Churchill Downs bought for $675,000 through an affiliate, AQ Properties LLC, as part of a multimillion-dollar spending spree around the track.

According to a development plan filed with the city, the site is at the northeast most corner of the Churchill Downs property. It will feature a statue and brick colonnade with landscaping that will serve as a roadway buffer.

In conjunction with that plan, a new ticketing office and Gate 3 infield entry will be erected that will match the aesthetics of the new Paddock Gate main entrance, which consolidated Gates 1 and 17 earlier this year.

Click here for the rest of the story from Louisville Business First.

© Louisville Business First