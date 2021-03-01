Butchertown bar and concert venue Odeon closes temporarily

An official said after accusations were made against their general manager, the search is on for new management.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A popular bar and music venue in Butchertown is closing temporarily.

The owner and founder of Odeon, located on Story Avenue, said he had been made aware of serious accusations against the business’ general manager.

In a social media post, Chris Witzke said he is dedicated to providing a safe place for customers and staff and hopes to reopen soon with new management.

No other details were disclosed.

Odeon has been open since 2018.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.