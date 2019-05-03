(LBF) --The man who has redeveloped large sections of the Butchertown neighborhood is exploring another ambitious project.

Louisville developer Andy Blieden has proposed a 22,220-square-foot restaurant and microbrewery in an industrial building long owned and used by wholesale meat and food distributor Dryden Provision Co. Inc. at 1016 E. Washington St. He submitted a development plan outlining the proposal to Louisville Metro Government this week.

A letter filed with the development plan stated the entire building would be renovated, but it does not indicate who would operate the potential restaurant or brewery.

Blieden said Tuesday morning that he could not discuss any specifics about the plan because it is in the preliminary phases.

"It’s far from being a done deal," he said.

